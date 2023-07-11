Energy Sector Update for 07/11/2023: REI, D, BRK.A, BRK.B, BP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.5%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.7%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was almost 1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.1% at $73.81 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent gained almost 1% to $78.43 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 1.6% higher at $2.71 per 1 million BTU.

Ring Energy (REI) was climbing past 2% after saying it has agreed to acquire oil and gas assets in Texas from Founders Oil & Gas IV for $75 million in cash.

Dominion Energy (D) was marginally advancing after saying it has entered a deal to sell its 50% noncontrolling limited partner interest in Cove Point LNG to Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) Berkshire Hathaway Energy in a deal valued at $3.5 billion.

BP (BP) agreed to a civil penalty of $10.75 million related to allegations by the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission against the company of market manipulation in 2008. BP was slightly gaining in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.