Energy Sector Update for 07/11/2023: ETRN, LNZA, REI, SDRL

Energy stocks were higher late Tuesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.3% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.7%.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised its 2023 oil demand forecast while it expects global inventories to decline until Q4 2024 as production cuts from OPEC+ cuts leave demand rising faster than supply.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.6% to $74.87 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 2.2% to $79.43 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.3% higher at $2.73 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) shares dropped 4.6%. The company said Tuesday it is evaluating all legal options after an appellate court blocked construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline project in the Jefferson National Forest in Virginia.

LanzaTech Global (LNZA) and Technip Energies said Tuesday they signed a collaboration agreement to develop a new pathway to "sustainable ethylene" using their combined technologies. LanzaTech shares fell 7.2%.

Ring Energy (REI) was up 8.4% after the company agreed to acquire oil and gas assets in Texas from Founders Oil & Gas IV for $75 million in cash.

Seadrill (SDRL) shares were rising 3.8% after the company plans to offer $450 million of senior secured second lien notes and entered into a senior secured five-year revolving credit facility of up to $225 million.

