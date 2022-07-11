Energy Sector Update for 07/11/2022: METC,CGRN,EURN,FRO,USEA,SHIP

Energy stocks pared a portion of their midday retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 1.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.8% decline but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.79 lower at $104.90 per barrel, rebounding from an early $100.89 intraday low, while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $0.39 to $106.63per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures sped $0.39 higher to $6.43 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Ramaco Resources (METC) was 6.4% lower late in Monday trading and the coal miner reported a "material" methane ignition at its Berwind mining complex in Berwind, West Virginia. The mine currently is idle and there were no fatalities or injuries associated with the fire, Ramaco said, adding it plans for a full investigation with state and federal regulatory authorities.

Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) slid 5.9% after micro-turbine company said Scott Robinson has been named interim chief financial officer, succeeding Frederick Hencken, who stepped down on Friday. Robinson is an executive consultant with Vaco, a professional-services firm providing senior level financial professionals on an interim basis.

Euronav (EURN) rose 1% after agreeing to a $2.44 billion merger with rival tanker company Frontline. Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive 1.5 Frontline shares for each of their Euronav shares, valuing the target company at about $12.09 per share based on Frontline's closing price on Friday and representing a 7.1% premium over Euronav's last closing price. Frontline (FRO) shares were falling 2.8% this afternoon.

United Maritime (USEA) fell 6% after Monday announcing plans to acquire a fleet of two Aframax oil tankers and two LR2 product tankers for $79.5 million. It expects to finance the deal using loan proceeds and cash on hand, including $5 million in funding from former United parent company Seanergy Maritime (SHIP).

