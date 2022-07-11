Energy
Energy Sector Update for 07/11/2022: FRO, XOM, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires
Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) retreating nearly 2% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down nearly 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 9% higher.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.01% at $104.80 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 2.21% to $104.66 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3.65% lower at $6.067 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Frontline (FRO) and Euronav said they agreed to merge in a stock-for-stock transaction structured as a voluntary conditional exchange offer to be launched in Q4. Frontline shares were down nearly 1% in recent premarket activity.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Shell (SHEL) may try to enforce part of a $1.8 billion arbitration award against the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp., or NNPC, in a dispute over oil extraction near Nigeria's coastline, a US appeals court said, Reuters reported. Shell's shares were down 2% and Exxon Mobil's were down more than 1.6% recently.

MTNewswires

