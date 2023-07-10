News & Insights

Energy
TTE

Energy Sector Update for 07/10/2023: TTE, HP, AGR

July 10, 2023 — 01:52 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher on Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was edging up 0.1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was 0.2% lower.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1% at $73.14 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 0.9% to $77.73 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.4% higher at $2.67 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TotalEnergies (TTE) and Iraq on Monday signed an energy project agreement worth $27 billion, Reuters reported. The energy company's shares were up 0.1%.

Helmerich & Payne's (HP) shares are facing a lack of growth and margin expansion catalysts, according to RBC Dominion Securities, which lowered its US land rig count forecasts for the industry. Helmerich & Payne shares were down 0.8%.

Avangrid (AGR) said it reached a capacity of 8.6 GW through its over 70 wind and solar facilities operation in the US. Its shares were down 0.3%.

