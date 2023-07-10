Energy Sector Update for 07/10/2023: SID, TTE, AGR, HP

Energy stocks were higher late Monday with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up 0.6%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was 0.6% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.1% at $73.02 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 0.9% to $77.73 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.7% higher at $2.65 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) shares were shedding 4.1% after Itau BBA downgraded the company's rating to underperform from market perform.

TotalEnergies (TTE) and Iraq on Monday signed an energy project agreement worth $27 billion, Reuters reported. The energy company's shares were up 0.4%.

Helmerich & Payne's (HP) shares are facing a lack of growth and margin expansion catalysts, according to RBC Dominion Securities, which lowered its US land rig count forecasts for the industry. Helmerich & Payne shares were down 0.6%.

Avangrid (AGR) said it reached a capacity of 8.6 GW through its 70 wind and solar facilities in the US. Its shares were down 0.4%.

