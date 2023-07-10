Energy Sector Update for 07/10/2023: IEP, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.4% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 3% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.9% at $73.20 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.9% to $77.80 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3.1% higher at $2.66 per 1 million BTU.

Carl Icahn and a group of banks have reached amended loan agreements that untie the investor's personal loans from the trading price of Icahn Enterprises (IEP), The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources. Icahn Enterprises was gaining over 12% in value in premarket activity.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was climbing past 1% after the company and partner State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, or SOCAR, said production has started in the first phase of development in the Absheron gas and condensate field in Azerbaijan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.