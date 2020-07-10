Energy
TNP

Energy Sector Update for 07/10/2020: TNP,RTLR,PSV

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were rebounding Friday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.7% this afternoon while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 53 cents to $40.15 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 58 cents to $42.93 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $1.82 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.2% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 2.9%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was posting a 1.5% gain.

In company news, Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) climbed just over 1% after saying it signed a contract for the building of up to three Suezmax-class DP2 shuttle tankers on long-term employment to an unnamed European end-user company. Tsakos said the charters are expected to generated at least $250 million in revenue over their terms, if all three are exercised.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) rose 2% after pipeline company late Thursday priced a $500 million private placement of 5.625% senior notes due 2025 at par. After paying underwriter discounts and other offering costs, the company was expecting to receive around $489.5 million in net proceeds, which will be used to repay outstanding debt owed under its revolving credit facility.

Hermitage Offshore Services (PSV) soared 304% after late Thursday saying it reached a forbearance agreement with its lenders on its $132.9 million term loan facility. Hermitage has hired advisors to explore options to restructure its debts since the offshore supply ship company recently said the COVID-19 pandemic and declining crude oil prices raised substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TNP RTLR PSV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular