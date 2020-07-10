Energy Sector Update for 07/10/2020: TNP,RTLR,PSV

Energy stocks were rebounding Friday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.7% this afternoon while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 53 cents to $40.15 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 58 cents to $42.93 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $1.82 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.2% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 2.9%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was posting a 1.5% gain.

In company news, Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) climbed just over 1% after saying it signed a contract for the building of up to three Suezmax-class DP2 shuttle tankers on long-term employment to an unnamed European end-user company. Tsakos said the charters are expected to generated at least $250 million in revenue over their terms, if all three are exercised.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) rose 2% after pipeline company late Thursday priced a $500 million private placement of 5.625% senior notes due 2025 at par. After paying underwriter discounts and other offering costs, the company was expecting to receive around $489.5 million in net proceeds, which will be used to repay outstanding debt owed under its revolving credit facility.

Hermitage Offshore Services (PSV) soared 304% after late Thursday saying it reached a forbearance agreement with its lenders on its $132.9 million term loan facility. Hermitage has hired advisors to explore options to restructure its debts since the offshore supply ship company recently said the COVID-19 pandemic and declining crude oil prices raised substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

