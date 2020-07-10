Energy Sector Update for 07/10/2020: ET, RTLR, MMLP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) declined by 0.9%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.21% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 1%. West Texas Intermediate crude edged up $0.02 to $39.64 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.03 to $42.32 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $1.80 per 1 million BTU.

Energy Transfer (ET) is turning to a federal appeals court to sideline a judge's order to shutdown the Dakota Access oil pipeline by Aug. 5, Bloomberg News reported. Energy Transfer was marginally higher in recent trading.

Rattler Midstream (RTLR) was down more than 2.5% after it priced an offering of $500 million of 5.625% senior notes due 2025 at par.

Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) was marginally lower after saying it has started two separate but concurrent transactions and related consent solicitations with its subsidiary Martin Midstream Finance to extend the maturities of the partnership's debt by purchasing the outstanding 7.25% senior unsecured notes due in 2021.

