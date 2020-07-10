Energy Sector Update for 07/10/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

Crude oil was set to end the week little changed as improving economic data globally coincided with a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which the International Energy Agency cited as a risk to its forecast for improved oil demand this year.

Intraday on Friday, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose by 1.4% to $40.17 and its international counterpart, Brent was higher by 1.3% to $42.90. Oil clawed back losses from earlier in the session after Gilead Sciences (GILD) said on Friday its coronavirus vaccine can significantly reduce the risk of death.

The US on Thursday reported more than 63,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, up by more than 16% from a week earlier, according to Johns Hopkins University. Texas, California, and Florida each reported a record number of deaths on Thursday. The jump in India, South Africa, and Mexico "continues unabated, as does the flat-though-high trend in Brazil," Pantheon said in a report. Australia's second-largest city, Melbourne, is reportedly in lockdown for six weeks.

A report from the International Energy Agency on Friday also weighed on oil prices. It said demand for oil is expected to slump by 7.9 million barrels per day in 2020, which is less than its forecast last month for a drop of 8.1 million barrels per day. But, the IEA said: "The recent increase in COVID-19 cases and the introduction of partial lockdowns introduces more uncertainty to the forecast."

Gilead said remdesivir showed a 62% reduction in the risk of death, compared with standard treatment in a phase 3 trial. Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech also said a coronavirus vaccine will be ready by December.

Industrial production in Italy, which along with Spain and the UK are among the worst hit from the pandemic, surged by more than 42% in May, the country's national statistics agency Istat said Friday. Improving economic data lends confidence the demand for crude oil will recover soon, boosting oil prices. French industrial production rebounded by almost 20% in May, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies said on Friday.

In the US, economic data has been mixed this week.

While weekly jobless claims may be falling the total number of claimants filing for benefits has risen to a record high, with claims from all the government's programs reaching 32.92 million in the week of June 20, suggesting the unemployment rate is nearer to 20% versus the "official" 11.1%, said ING Research economist James Knightly.

Nevertheless, Commerzbank said on Friday it expects oil prices to be higher at the of this year given the "robust" compliance with a production cut agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC members led by Russia, as well as declines especially in the US and Canada. It also cited recovery in demand as a factor underpinning its outlook.

Meanwhile, the US oil rig count slipped by four to 181 during the week that ended July 10, declining for the 17th straight week to its lowest level since June 2009, according to data compiled by Baker Hughes (BKR). The combined oil and gas rig count for the US, which stood at 793 on March 6, dropped by five to 258 last week as gas rigs fell by one to 75.

In Canada, the oil rig count was unchanged at six, and the gas count climbed by eight to 20 during the period under review. As a result, the aggregate count for North America increased by three to 284, compared with 1,075 a year earlier, the data showed on Friday.

