Energy Sector Update for 07/09/2020: TOT, HAL, FTI, ET, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy firms were mixed premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently 0.08% lower. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.62% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 2%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.11 at $40.79 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.06 to $43.35 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $1.87 per 1 million BTU.

Total (TOT) reportedly secured $15.8 billion in funding for its liquefied natural gas project in northern Mozambique, Reuters reported, citing a press release by FNB Mozambique. Total was more than 1% lower in recent trading.

Halliburton (HAL) and TechnipFMC (FTI) launched their joint subsea fiber optic service Odassea for subsea reservoir monitoring and production optimization. Halliburton was marginally lower, while TechnipFMC was down more than 1% recently.

Energy Transfer (ET) was up around 1% after saying it has no intention of defying a federal court order to shut the Dakota Access Pipeline, and it is instead "seeking appropriate relief."

