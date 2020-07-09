Energy Sector Update for 07/09/2020: FTI,HAL,BE,NBL

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 3.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 4.0%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 97 cents to $39.93 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was sinking 72 cents to $42.57 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $1.81 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 1.9% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 1.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 4.2% decline.

In company news, TechnipFMC (FTI) slid 6.8% on Thursday. The oilfield-services firm and Halliburton (HAL) said they launched their Odassea reservoir monitoring service and enabling "intervention-less" imaging and diagnostics for subsea well operators. Halliburton shares were down 5.5%.

Bloom Energy (BE) dipped, giving back a more than 9% advance earlier Thursday after the portable fuel-cells company reported a 12.9% increase in accepted Q2 installations compared with year-ago levels and a 19.5% rise over the previous quarter to 306 systems during the three months ended June 30. The company is scheduled to report its full Q2 financial results on July 28.

Noble Energy (NBL) turned 0.5% lower, drifting away from a 6.4% rise earlier Thursday after the oil and natural gas producer said it has "materially" lowered its cost structure during the three months ended June 30, delivering a record-low $6.61 per barrel of oil equivalent in unit production costs. It also cut its general and administrative spending by $63 million during Q2, largely through workforce initiatives and reduced consultant and travel costs.

