Energy Sector Update for 07/08/2022: TS, VLO, LNG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up nearly 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.10% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.29% at $104.06 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.18% to $105.88 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.84% lower at $6.24 per 1 million BTU.

Tenaris (TS) shares were up more than 2% after announcing a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing Corporation from Benteler North America Corporation for $460 million. The transaction is expected to close during Q4.

Valero Energy (VLO) stock was climbing nearly 2% after the company said its board approved a new share purchase authorization of up to $2.5 billion of its common stock.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) has asked the US government to exempt it from limits on cancer-causing pollution emissions set to be implemented in August on two types of gas-powered turbines previously left out of the regulation for nearly two decades, saying it would have to shut down for an extended period to comply, Reuters reported, citing a review of documents. Cheniere Energy shares were 0.61% higher.

