Energy
DNOW

Energy Sector Update for 07/08/2022: DNOW,AMTX,ROCC,VLO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks turned higher again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.9% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $2.06 higher at $104.70 per barrel while Brent crude was advancing $2.40 to $107.05 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.26 to $6.03 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, NOW (DNOW) rose 5.9% after Benchmark began coverage of the downstream equipment company with a buy rating and $13 price target.

Aemetis (AMTX) added 4.3% on Friday after the natural gas and renewable fuels company said it bought a 24-acre parcel in Riverbank, California, where it expects to develop a carbon capture and sequestration injection well. Financial terms were not disclosed but the company said the facility is expected to permanently store around 1 million tons of carbon dioxide from industrial and agricultural sources each year.

Valero Energy (VLO) climbed 1.1%, rebounding from a more than 1% midday slide after the transportation fuels company authorized a new $2.5 billion stock buyback program, replacing its existing authorization that began in January 2018.

Ranger Oil (ROCC) was fractionally lower, easing slightly from prior gains, after authorizing a $40 million increase for its stock buyback program to $140 million and also extending the share repurchases by an extra three months until June 30, 2023. Ranger has repurchased around 1.2 million class A common shares since early May through its existing authorization, spending over $40 million and reducing the number of outstanding shares by about 2.5%, it said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DNOW AMTX ROCC VLO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular