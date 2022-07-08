Energy Sector Update for 07/08/2022: DNOW,AMTX,ROCC,VLO

Energy stocks turned higher again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.9% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $2.06 higher at $104.70 per barrel while Brent crude was advancing $2.40 to $107.05 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.26 to $6.03 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, NOW (DNOW) rose 5.9% after Benchmark began coverage of the downstream equipment company with a buy rating and $13 price target.

Aemetis (AMTX) added 4.3% on Friday after the natural gas and renewable fuels company said it bought a 24-acre parcel in Riverbank, California, where it expects to develop a carbon capture and sequestration injection well. Financial terms were not disclosed but the company said the facility is expected to permanently store around 1 million tons of carbon dioxide from industrial and agricultural sources each year.

Valero Energy (VLO) climbed 1.1%, rebounding from a more than 1% midday slide after the transportation fuels company authorized a new $2.5 billion stock buyback program, replacing its existing authorization that began in January 2018.

Ranger Oil (ROCC) was fractionally lower, easing slightly from prior gains, after authorizing a $40 million increase for its stock buyback program to $140 million and also extending the share repurchases by an extra three months until June 30, 2023. Ranger has repurchased around 1.2 million class A common shares since early May through its existing authorization, spending over $40 million and reducing the number of outstanding shares by about 2.5%, it said.

