Energy Sector Update for 07/08/2022: AMTX,ROCC,VLO

Energy stocks were narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.1% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.10 to $104.83 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $2.51 to $107.16 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.06 lower at $6.13 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Aemetis (AMTX) added 3.7% on Friday after the natural gas and renewable fuels company said it bought a 24-acre parcel in Riverbank, California, where it expects to develop a carbon capture and sequestration injection well. Financial terms were not disclosed but the company said the facility is expected to permanently store around 1 million tons of carbon dioxide from industrial and agricultural sources each year.

Ranger Oil (ROCC) declined more than 1% after authorizing a $40 million increase for its stock buyback program to $140 million and also extending the share repurchases by an extra three months until June 30, 2023. Ranger has repurchased around 1.2 million class A common shares since early May through its existing authorization, spending over $40 million and reducing its number of outstanding shares by about 2.5%, it said.

Valero Energy (VLO) was fractionally lower, swinging between small gains and losses after the transportation fuels company authorized a new $2.5 billion stock buyback program, replacing its existing authorization that began in January 2018.

