Energy Sector Update for 07/08/2020: PBR,EQNR,MUR,MPC

Energy stocks were little changed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing less than 0.1%, reversing a small mid-day decline, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also up less than 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 28 cents higher at $40.90 per barrel despite a surprise 5.7 million-barrel increase last week in US crude oil inventories reported Wednesday. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also rose 24 cents to $43.32 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 5 cents to $1.82 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Petrobras (PBR) rose 3.5% on Wednesday amid reports it expects to soon begin soliciting bids to build Brazil's largest floating production, storage and offloading platform as the state-owned energy major continues to ramp up production in the Buzios deep-water oil field off the country's Atlantic coast. The lease tender process should start before the end of August and is expected to take several months, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. About 10 companies have been pre-qualified by Petrobras to compete, one of the sources said.

Murphy Oil (MUR) was 3.5% higher after Morgan Stanley raised its price target for the exploration and production company by $1 to $10 a share and reiterated its underweight stock rating.

Equinor (EQNR) climbed 2.7% after the Norwegian energy major Wednesday said it discovered natural gas and condensate at its exploration well in the North Sea. The new well was drilled 17 kilometers south of the existing Kvitebjorn field and is estimated to contain between 19 million to 63 million barrels of oil equivalent, according to Equinor, which owns 60% of the production license.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) dropped almost 2% in late trade, reversing a small gain earlier Wednesday. The company reportedly is close to completing an overhaul of its Galveston Bay refinery on the Gulf Coast in Texas, with work at the 585,000-barrel-per-day facility expected to finish by the end of July, according to Reuters, citing unnamed sources familiar with plant operations.

