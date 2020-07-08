Energy Sector Update for 07/08/2020: FTI, VVV, ETRN, TRP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) gaining 0.25% in value. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.8% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 1.3%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.07 at $40.55 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude was down $0.15 to $43.16 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $1.84 per 1 million BTU.

TechnipFMC (FTI) was advancing by more than 8% amid a contract worth over $1 billion with Assiut National Oil Processing for the construction of a new hydrocracking complex for the Assiut refinery in Egypt.

Valvoline (VVV) was over 3.8% higher after it reported that sales increased 33% in June, compared with May. The company said in a statement that Quick Lubes' system-wide same-store sales were positive for June, with "significant" sequential improvement over the prior month.

Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) was marginally gaining following multiple media reports on a US Supreme Court ruling that should help it finish its Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline, multiple media outlets reported. The Supreme Court stayed part of a ruling by a lower court to reject TC Energy Corp.'s (TRP) motion to begin the construction of its Keystone XL oil pipeline, according to the reports.

