Energy Sector Update for 07/08/2020: EQNR,MUR,MPC

Energy stocks were edging lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 27 cents to $40.89 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 18 cents to $43.26 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $1.84 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.5% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 1.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was posting a 0.4% gain.

In company news, Equinor (EQNR) climbed 2% after the Norwegian energy major Wednesday said it discovered natural gas and condensate at its exploration well in the North Sea. The new well was drilled 17 kilometers south of the existing Kvitebjorn field and is estimated to contain between 19 million to 63 million barrels of oil equivalent, according to the company, which owns a 60% of the production license.

Murphy Oil (MUR) rose 1.5% after Morgan Stanley raised its price target for the exploration and production company by $1 to $10 a share and reiterated its underweight stock rating.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) turned nearly 2% lower this afternoon, reversing a small gain earlier Wednesday. The company reportedly is close to completing an overhaul of its Galveston Bay refinery on the Gulf Coast in Texas, with work at the 585,000-barrel-per-day facility expected to finish by the end of July, according to Reuters, citing unnamed sources familiar with plant operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.