Energy Sector Update for 07/07/2023: SHEL, SLB, PBR, XLE, USO, UNG

July 07, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently declining by 0.5%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.3% lower.

US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.4% at $71.55 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost 0.2% to $76.35 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 0.5% higher at $2.622 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Shell (SHEL) said it expects earnings from natural gas trading to be "significantly lower" in Q2 compared with the previous quarter due to seasonality and fewer optimization opportunities. Shell was advancing 0.2% in recent premarket activity.

SLB (SLB) said it won a five-year contract for an enterprise-wide deployment of its Delfi digital platform at Petroleo Brasileiro, or Petrobras (PBR). SLB was down 0.6% in recent Friday premarket activity.

