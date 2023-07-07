Energy Sector Update for 07/07/2023: BE, BP, PNM

Energy stocks were gaining on Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 2.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 6% increase, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was 0.1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2% to $73.25 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.8% to $77.86 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 72 billion cubic feet in the week ended June 30, faster than the 65 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 76 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.8% lower at $2.56 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Bloom Energy (BE) shares rose 9.1% after RBC started coverage of the company with an outperform rating and a price target of $24.

BP (BP) is in talks with multiple insurers over a potential "buy-in" deal for its 30-billion-pound ($38.48 billion) pension scheme, the Financial Times reported Friday. BP shares rose 1.6%.

PNM Resources (PNM) shares were down 0.6% after the New Mexico Supreme Court rejected its appeal against the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission's decision to deny its application to sell its 13% stake in the Four Corners Power Plant.

