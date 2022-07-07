Energy Sector Update for 07/07/2022: ESOA,CPG,CPG.TO,OVV,OVV.TO,EGY

Energy stocks added to their Thursday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 4.0% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 4.2% in late trade.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 5.7% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was gaining 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $4.20 higher at $102.73 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration Wednesday reported a surprise increase of 8.2 million barrels in commercial inventories during the seven days ended July 1 compared with market forecasts expecting a 1.2 million-barrel decline last week. North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $3.99 to $104.68 per barrel, while Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.79 to $6.30 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Energy Services of America (ESOA) increased 6.1% after the natural gas transportation and storage company late Wednesday authorized the repurchase of up to 1 million shares, or as much 6% of its outstanding common stock. The new stock buyback program will begin next month after the company's next earnings release, it said.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) gained 8.6% after Thursday reducing its Q2 production forecast by around 13% to a new range of 9,200 to 9,300 net barrels of oil per day but said it remains on course to reach its FY22 production target of 9,500 to 10,500 net barrels per day.

Ovintiv (OVV) rose over 11% after the energy producer late Wednesday said it was doubling the cash return to investors beginning with its Q3 dividend, with the move following its $250 million sale of nearly 3,100 gross vertical wells in the Uinta and Bakken basins to two unnamed counterparties. Tudor Pickering & Holt Thursday also raised its price target for Ovintiv shares by $5 to $82 each and reiterated its buy rating for the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) climbed 14% after the oil and natural gas company overnight said it was increasing its quarterly dividend by 23% to CA$0.08 per share, marking the second time in two months it raised its payout to investors amid soaring energy prices.

