Energy Sector Update for 07/07/2022: EGY, OIS, OVV, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by more than 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 5% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 2.15% at $100.65 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.63% to $102.33 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4.66% higher at $5.77 per 1 million BTU.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) said it now expects Q2 production to range from 9,200 to 9,300 net barrels of oil per day, or bopd, compared with the 10,000 to 10,700 net bopd forecast previously issued. Vaalco Energy shares were nearly 4% higher.

Oil States International (OIS) stock was down more than 3% after it registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the potential resale of up to 1.9 million common shares by shareholder HCperf Holdings.

Ovintiv (OVV) shares were up more than 3% after saying it has reached agreements with two counterparties to sell portions of its assets located in the Uinta and Bakken Basins for total proceeds of about $250 million.

