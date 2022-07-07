Energy Sector Update for 07/07/2022: CPG,CPG.TO,OVV,OVV.TO,EGY

Energy stocks were rebounding strongly this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 3.7% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 3.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.7% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $5.41 to $103.94 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude was advancing $5.02 to $105.71 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.79 higher at $6.30per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Crescent Point Energy (CPG) climbed nearly 15% after the oil and natural gas company overnight said it was increasing its quarterly dividend by 23% to CA$0.08 per share, marking the second time in two months it raised its payout to investors amid soaring energy prices.

Ovintiv (OVV) rose nearly 11% after the oil and natural gas producer late Wednesday said it was doubling the cash return to investors beginning with its Q3 dividend following the $250 million sale of nearly 3,100 gross vertical wells in the Uinta and Bakken basins to two unnamed counterparties. Separately, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised its price target for Ovintiv shares by $5 to $82 each and reiterated its buy rating for the stock.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) gained 8% after Thursday reducing its Q2 production forecast by around 13% to a new range of 9,200 to 9,300 net barrels of oil per day but said it remains on course to reach its FY22 production target of 9,500 to 10,500 net barrels per day.

