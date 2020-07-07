Energy Sector Update for 07/07/2020: ET, GEVO, E

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 25 cents to $40.88 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 30 cents to $43.40 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 8 cents higher at $1.91 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.4% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 3.9%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% decline.

In company news, Energy Transfer (ET) was extending its Tuesday gains, rising 5.8% in recent trading despite a federal judge rejecting an emergency motion by the company to stay his order requiring it to shut down the Dakota Access oil pipeline by August 5, Bloomberg News reported. US District Court Judge James Boasberg Monday ordered Energy Transfer to stop using the 1,172-mile pipeline within 30 days while the US Army Corps of Engineers completes a new review of the potential environmental impact of an underwater crossing on the Missouri River near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation along the North and South Dakota border.

Gevo (GEVO) shares still were 6.5% higher, easing from a more than an early 27% gain that followed the biofuels producer late Monday closing on an upsized, $18 million public offering of 30 million common shares priced at 60 cents each. Investors also received five-year warrants to buy up to 30 million additional shares exercisable to 60 cents apiece.

Eni (E) was fractionally lower after the Italian energy major said it expects to take an EUR3.5 billion non-cash, after-tax impairment charge against its Q2 financial results, plus or minus 20%, after revising its long-term forecast oil and gas prices.

