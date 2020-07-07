Energy
Energy Sector Update for 07/07/2020: ET, E, DUK, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) declining more than 1% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.66% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 3%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.28 at $40.35 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.24 to $42.86 per barrel and natural gas futures were 6 cents higher at $1.89 per 1 million BTU.

Energy Transfer's (ET) Dakota Access has filed a motion to stay a court ruling to shut down its 570,000-barrel-per day oil pipeline within 30 days, Reuters reported. The company is requesting a ruling on its motion by Wednesday, the report said. Energy Transfer was around 1% lower in recent trading.

Eni (E) was marginally declining as it flagged Q2 non-cash, post-tax impairment charges of about EUR3.5 billion ($3.95 billion), plus or minus 20%, after it revised its long-term outlook for oil and gas prices due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Duke Energy (DUK) was slightly declining even after saying it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.965 per common share, which is $0.02 higher than the previous dividend of $0.945 per share paid in June.

