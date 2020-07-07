Energy Sector Update for 07/07/2020: AEGN,ET,GEVO,E

Energy stocks lost more ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 2.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled a penny lower at $40.62 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 21 cents to $42.89 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 5 cents to $1.88 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Aegion (AEGN) was nearly 4% lower heading into Tuesday's close and the pipeline-repair company saying that its Insituform Technologies subsidiary has received a $6 million contract to rehabilitate a 8,900-foot mainline sewer line in East Richland County near Columbia, S.C. Work on the project is expected to begin yet this summer and wrap up before the end of the year, the company said.

Eni (E) also was fractionally lower after the Italian energy major said it expects to take an EUR3.5 billion non-cash, after-tax impairment charge against its Q2 financial results, plus or minus 20%, after revising its long-term forecast oil and gas prices.

To the upside, Energy Transfer (ET) rose 2.5% despite a federal judge Tuesday rejecting an emergency motion to stay his order requiring the company to shut down the Dakota Access oil pipeline by August 5, Bloomberg News reported. US District Court Judge James Boasberg Monday ordered Energy Transfer to stop using the 1,172-mile pipeline within 30 days while the US Army Corps of Engineers completes a new review of the potential environmental impact of an underwater crossing on the Missouri River near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation along the North and South Dakota border.

Gevo (GEVO) shares still were 4.9% higher, easing from a more than an early 27% gain that followed the biofuels producer late Monday closing on an upsized, $18 million public offering of 30 million common shares priced at 60 cents each. Investors also received five-year warrants to buy up to 30 million additional shares exercisable to 60 cents apiece.

