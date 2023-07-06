News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 07/06/2023: XOM, SHEL, ORA

July 06, 2023 — 01:48 pm EDT

Energy stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 2.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 2.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was down 1.1%.

In economic news, US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 3 million barrels in the week ended June 30 following a decrease of 11 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.5% to $71.42 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 0.6% to $76.16 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.8% higher at $2.64 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares were shedding 3.5% after it said that changes in gas prices and industry margins could reduce Q2 earnings by about $4 billion compared with the previous quarter.

Shell (SHEL) Chief Executive Wael Sawan told the BBC that cutting oil and gas production would be a "dangerous and irresponsible" move. Shell shares were down 2.3%.

Ormat Technologies (ORA) said its Ormat Nevada subsidiary asked the Bureau of Land Management to conduct an additional review under the National Environmental Policy Act of its Dixie Meadows geothermal project in Nevada. Ormat shares were shedding 3.3%.

MTNewswires
