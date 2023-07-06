Energy Sector Update for 07/06/2023: BP, D, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) declining by almost 1% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.4% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.2% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.3% at $71.56 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.4% to $76.35 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.2% lower at $2.65 per 1 million BTU.

BP (BP) was almost 1% lower after saying it will invest $10 million in biofuels company WasteFuel through a series B investment round.

Dominion Energy's (D) Dominion Energy Virginia said it reduced rates by about $14 per month for typical residential customers on July 1, with lower rates also going into effect for nonresidential customers. Dominion Energy was declining nearly 1% in premarket activity.

