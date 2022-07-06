Energy Sector Update for 07/06/2022: SHEL, OIS, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping by 0.55%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.68% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 0.86% at $98.64 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude fell 0.23% to $102.53 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.51% higher at $5.55 per 1 million BTU.

Shell (SHEL) said its units Shell Nederland and Shell Overseas Investments have made a final decision to invest in the construction of Holland Hydrogen I, which will be the largest renewable hydrogen plant in Europe when it begins operations in 2025. Shell was nearly 1% lower recently.

Oil States International (OIS) has appointed Philip S. Moses as the company's chief operating officer, effective immediately. Oil States International was recently inactive.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.