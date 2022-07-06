Energy Sector Update for 07/06/2022: FTI,EQNR,NEXT,OIS

Energy stocks trimmed a portion of their midday declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.0% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) sliding 1.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 1.3% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.97 lower at $98.53 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was falling $2.08 to $100.69 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.01 to $5.51 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TechnipFMC (FTI) slid 1.6%. The energy services firm overnight said it signed a letter of intent for an engineering and design study for Equinor's (EQNR) proposed natural gas and condensate project in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil. The study also contains an option for a direct award valued at more than $1 billion to TechnipFMC for the building and installation of a subsea distribution and control system should Equinor decide to move forward on the BM-C-33 project.

Equinor (EQNR) declined 1.8% on Wednesday. The Norwegian energy major said it expects to return to full production at three oil- and natural gas fields in the North Sea within a few days after the Norwegian government ordered members of the Lederne trade union back to their jobs while the two sides negotiate a new work contract through compulsory arbitration. Equinor employees went on strike early Tuesday over pay and other job issues.

Oil States International (OIS) dropped 4.1%. The oilfield products company late Tuesday said it elevated Philip Moses to its vacant chief operating officer position on July 1. Moses previously had been executive vice president of offshore/manufactured products and downhole technologies at Oil States.

To the upside, NextDecade (NEXT) was 0.7% higher late in Wednesday trading, recovering from a 6.5% midday decline, after the company said it has signed a 20-year sale and purchase agreement with the Guangdong Energy Group for 1 million tons per year of liquefied natural gas from its Rio Grande LNG export facility in Brownsville, Texas.

