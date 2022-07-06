Energy Sector Update for 07/06/2022: EQNR, NEXT, OIS

Energy stocks were sharply lower again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 3.4% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was sliding 3.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 4.1% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was dropping another $2.47 to $97.03 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was falling $2.96 to $99.81 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.01 higher at $5.54 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Equinor (EQNR) declined 4.2% on Wednesday. The Norwegian energy major said it expects to return to full production at three oil- and natural gasfields in the North Sea within a few days after the Norwegian government ordered members of the Lederne trade union back to their jobs while the two sides resolve their dispute over a new work contract through compulsory arbitration. The company began shutting down production at the Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East fields on Tuesday after the workers' union went on strike over pay and other job issues.

NextDecade (NEXT) was 3.9% lower in Wednesday trading. The company said it has signed a 20-year sale and purchase agreement with the Guangdong Energy Group for 1 million tons per year of liquifed natural gas from its Rio Grande LNG export facility in Brownsville, Texas.

Oil States International (OIS) said late Tuesday said it elevated Philip Moses to its vacant chief operating officer position on July 1. Moses previously had been executive vice president of offshore/manufactured products and downhole technologies at Oil States. The stock was down 8.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.