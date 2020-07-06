Energy Sector Update for 07/06/2020: ROSE,CZZ,LONE,FET

Energy stocks still were split between winners and losers this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index Monday climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 2 cents lower at $40.63 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 28 cents to $43.08 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 10 cents to $1.83 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Rosehill Resources (ROSE) climbed over 48% after late last week saying it expects to file a pre-packaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition by July 15 as part of a broader reorganization of the oil and the natural gas company. Under terms of the proposed restructuring agreement, the company will receive $17.5 million in initial debtor-in-possession funding and see all of its existing debt erased in exchange for 100% of Rosehill's newly issued stock. Existing shareholders other than majority owner Tema will not receive any stock in the reorganized company.

Cosan Ltd (CZZ) rose more than 14% after the Brazilian natural gas and ethanol producer Monday announced plans to merge with its Cosan Logistica corporate sibling, subject to shareholder approvals at both firms. The companies said the proposed translation would simplify their corporate structure and boost liquidity in addition to unlocking value within the Cosan Group portfolio.

Lonestar Resources US (LONE) declined 3.2% after the oil and natural gas producer reported a net loss of $4.52 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended March 31, expanding on a $2.45 per share net loss during the same quarter last year, while revenue declined 9.1% year-over-year to $37 million. A two-analyst consensus compiled by Capital IQ forecast a net loss of $0.12 per share.

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) tumbled 20% after Monday saying if a proposed debt exchange and other cost-cutting efforts at the oilfield services company aren't successful, it likely will need to consider other restructuring alternatives, including a potential bankruptcy filing. The company has been reducing or furloughing staff, cutting salaries and shutting down selected facilities in response to reduced demand for its sub-sea oilfield equipment products in recent months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.