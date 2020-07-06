Energy Sector Update for 07/06/2020: FET, LONE, D, DUK, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy firms were advancing pre-bell Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was up more than 1% in recent trading. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 0.5% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 5%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.17 at $40.48 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.06 to $42.84 per barrel and natural gas futures were 8 cents higher at $1.96 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) was retreating by more than 17% after saying it will "need to consider other restructuring alternatives, including bankruptcy," if recent cost cutting efforts in response to reduced demand for its oilfield products and an exchange transaction to improve its maturity profile and enhance its financial flexibility aren't successful.

Lonestar Resources (LONE) was up over 5% even after it reported a Q1 net loss of $4.52 per share, compared with Q1 2019 net loss per share of $2.45.

Dominion Energy (D) and Duke Energy (DUK) cancelled the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, according to a press release. The companies cancelled the pipeline due to ongoing legal delays and increasing cost uncertainty which threatened the project's economic viability. Both companies were over 2% lower in recent trading.

