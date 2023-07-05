News & Insights

Energy
RIG

Energy Sector Update for 07/05/2023: RIG, TTI, PTEN, XLE, USO, UNG

July 05, 2023 — 09:27 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.5%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up nearly 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.7% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.2% at $71.32 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.1% to reach $76.18 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.7% higher at $2.73 per 1 million BTU.

Transocean (RIG) was over 5% higher in value after saying six one-well options were exercised for its harsh environment semi-submersible Transocean Encourage in Norway.

Tetra Technologies (TTI) was rising past 4% after saying it expects Q2 net income before taxes and discontinued operations to be higher than the $11.5 million-to-$13.5 million guidance range provided previously.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) was down nearly 1% after saying it has agreed to acquire Ulterra Drilling Technologies from affiliates of Blackstone Energy Partners for $370 million in cash and 34.9 million of Patterson-UTI common shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIG
TTI
PTEN
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.