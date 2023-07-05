Energy Sector Update for 07/05/2023: RIG, TTI, PTEN, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.5%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up nearly 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.7% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.2% at $71.32 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.1% to reach $76.18 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.7% higher at $2.73 per 1 million BTU.

Transocean (RIG) was over 5% higher in value after saying six one-well options were exercised for its harsh environment semi-submersible Transocean Encourage in Norway.

Tetra Technologies (TTI) was rising past 4% after saying it expects Q2 net income before taxes and discontinued operations to be higher than the $11.5 million-to-$13.5 million guidance range provided previously.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) was down nearly 1% after saying it has agreed to acquire Ulterra Drilling Technologies from affiliates of Blackstone Energy Partners for $370 million in cash and 34.9 million of Patterson-UTI common shares.

