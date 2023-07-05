Energy Sector Update for 07/05/2023: BKR, EQNR, CPE, BG, CVX

Energy stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up 0.1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.9% to $71.81 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.4% to $76.57 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 1.5% lower at $2.67 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Baker Hughes (BKR) said Wednesday it has won a "significant" contract from MODEC to supply gas technology equipment for Equinor's (EQNR) BM-C-33 project in Brazil. Baker Hughes shares were down 0.5%.

Callon Petroleum (CPE) shares were down 0.7% after it said Wednesday it has completed its acquisition of Delaware Basin assets from Percussion Petroleum Operating and the sale of its Eagle Ford assets to Ridgemar Energy Operating.

Bunge (BG) and Chevron (CVX) unit Renewable Energy Group said Wednesday they have acquired Argentina-based seed company Chacraservicios from Italy's Adamant Group. Bunge shares were up 1.2%, and Chevron was down 1.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.