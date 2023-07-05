News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 07/05/2023: AMPS, BKR, EQNR, CPE, BG, CVX

July 05, 2023 — 03:48 pm EDT

Energy stocks were lower late Wednesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 1.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up 0.2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 3.1% to $71.95 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.6% to $76.72 a barrel as Saudi Arabia and Russia touted production cuts. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 1.7% lower at $2.66 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Altus Power (AMPS) shares rose 1.6% after the completion of a solar array in Cayuga County, New York, part of the 15 megawatts the company aims to finish in the state in 2023.

Baker Hughes (BKR) said Wednesday it won a "significant" contract from MODEC to supply gas technology equipment for Equinor's (EQNR) BM-C-33 project in Brazil. Baker Hughes shares were down 0.3%.

Callon Petroleum (CPE) shares were shedding 1.1% after the company completed its acquisition of Delaware Basin assets from Percussion Petroleum Operating and the sale of its Eagle Ford assets to Ridgemar Energy Operating.

Bunge (BG) and Chevron (CVX) unit Renewable Energy Group said Wednesday they have acquired Argentina-based seed company Chacraservicios from Italy's Adamant Group. Bunge shares were up 1.2%, and Chevron was down 0.8%.

