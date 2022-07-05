Energy Sector Update for 07/05/2022: VAL,CRK,INDO,EQNR,TTE,EQNR

Energy stocks plunged with steep declines in crude oil prices on Tuesday. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was falling 5.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 4.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was tumbling 7.8% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was declining 3.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $8.93 lower at $99.50 per barrel, earlier sinking as low as $97.43 per barrel and falling below the century mark for the first time since May 11. Brent was sliding $10.97 to $102.53 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.21 to $5.52 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Valaris (VAL) dropped 5.5%. The marine oilfield-services firm Tuesday announced $466 million in new contracts and contract extensions, including a 540-day contract starting in mid-2023 from Equinor (EQNR) valued at $327 million for its Valaris DS-17 drillship offshore Brazil. It also received a contract extension in Brazil from TotalEnergies (TTE), contracts for three wells offshore Australia from the Woodside Energy Group as well as contracts with Shell subsidiaries in Brunei and the UK North Sea and a four-well contract from an unnamed operator in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Comstock Resources (CRK) slumped more than 11% after Goldman Sachs cut its price target for the oil and natural gas producer by $3 to $12 a share and reiterated its neutral stock rating.

Indonesia Energy (INDO) fell 4.5% after saying it begun drilling June 22 on its K-28 well on the Kruh block in Sumatra, Indonesia. The new well is expected to cost about $1.5 million to complete after reaching a total depth of around 3,400 feet, the company said.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) declined 0.9% after saying it has begun shutting down its Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East oilfields after members of the Norwegian Organization of Managers and Executives union began a strike after failing to negotiate a new contract with the Norwegian energy major.

