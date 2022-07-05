Energy Sector Update for 07/05/2022: REI, HLX, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was declining by more than 2% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 3% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 3.6% at $104.48 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 4.4% to $108.50 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4.80% lower at $5.58 per 1 million BTU.

Ring Energy (REI) was gaining over 4% in value after saying it agreed to acquire the assets of Stronghold Energy II Operating and Stronghold Energy II Royalties, located in Crane County, Texas.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) was up nearly 1% after saying it has completed its acquisition of the Alliance group of companies, expanding its oil and gas decommissioning presence in the Gulf of Mexico.

Equinor (EQNR) has started shutting down Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East oilfields after members of the Norwegian Organization of Managers and Executives union went on strike over failed wage negotiations, the company said. Equinor was marginally declining recently.

