Energy Sector Update for 07/05/2022: CRK,INDO,EQNR

Energy stocks were plunging as crude oil prices were sharply lower this afternoon. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was falling 6.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 5.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was tumbling 8.3% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was declining 4.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $10.54 to $97.89 per barrel while Brent was sliding $11.87 to $101.63 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.28 lower at $5.45 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Comstock Resources (CRK) slumped more than 11% after Goldman Sachs cut its price target for the oil and natural gas producer by $3 to $12 a share and reiterated its neutral stock rating.

Indonesia Energy (INDO) fell 4.7% after saying it begun drilling June 22 on its K-28 well on the Kruh block in Sumatra, Indonesia. The new well is expected to cost about $1.5 million to complete after reaching a total depth of around 3,400 feet, the company said.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) declined 3.2% after saying it has begun shutting down its Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East oilfields after members of the Norwegian Organization of Managers and Executives union began a strike after failing to negotiate a new contract with the Norwegian energy major.

