Energy Sector Update for 07/03/2023: RCON, PBR, CVX

July 03, 2023 — 12:39 pm EDT

Energy stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index advancing 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.1% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.34% to $70.88 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.4% to $75.71 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.6% lower at $2.70 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Recon Technology (RCON) shares were up 2% after saying its Recon Hengda Technology subsidiary and Changxia Digital Energy Technology, an affiliate of China Three Gorges, have signed an agreement to enter into a collaboration focused on clean energy.

Petrobras (PBR) said Monday it sealed a new natural gas deal with Copergas for an estimated 6.7 billion Brazilian reais ($1.4 billion). Petrobras shares were up 0.8%.

Chevron (CVX) subsidiary Chevron Mediterranean, NewMed Energy, and Ratio Energies are planning a $568 million project to build a third undersea pipeline to increase output from the Leviathan natural gas field off the Israeli coast, according to Israeli regulatory filings. Chevron was down 0.1%.

