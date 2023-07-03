Energy Sector Update for 07/03/2023: CVX, TRP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently gaining 0.7%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.7% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 1.8% lower.

US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.5% at $71.02 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Northsea Brent crude gained 0.5% to $75.80 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2.4% lower at $2.731 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Chevron (CVX) subsidiary Chevron Mediterranean, NewMed Energy, and Ratio Energies are planning a $568 million project to build a third undersea pipeline to increase output from the Leviathan natural gas field off the Israeli coast, according to Israeli regulatory filings. Chevron was advancing 0.3% recently.

TC Energy (TRP) was 0.5% higher after saying it expects to appeal the Delaware Chancery Court's ruling in a class action suit filed in relation to the company's acquisition of Columbia Pipeline Group.

