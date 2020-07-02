Energy Sector Update for 07/02/2020: ET,EQT,APA,XOM

Energy stocks have drifted away their prior session highs, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.9% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 83 cents higher at $40.65 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract added 75 cents to $42.78 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 6 cents to $1.73 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Energy Transfer (ET) was fractionally lower after reportedly invoking force majeure to prevent oil firms from abandoning their commitments to its planned expansion of the Dakota Access pipeline amid a slump in production and demand for oil. Energy Transfer wants to nearly double capacity for the 1,172-mile pipeline linking the Bakken oilfields in North Dakota with a terminal near Patoka, Ill., and two shippers told Reuters the move keeps them from canceling prior orders for pipeline space while the company works to complete the permitting process for the project.

EQT (EQT) rose 11% after a Credit Suisse upgrade of the oil and natural gas producer to outperform and a $3 increase in the price target on the company's shares to $16 apiece, saying the stock still was trading "at a wider than normal valuation discount" despite the recent recovery in commodity prices.

Apache (APA) was 1.7% higher after StreetInsider, citing an unnamed source, Thursday said the energy company has approached UK-based Premier Oil about a potential acquisition.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) climbed 1.1%. The company said is expecting its upstream segment to earn about $1.2 billion during the three months ended June 30, excluding certain items. It also said slumping oil prices likely lowered net income for the upstream segment between $2.1 billion to $2.5 billion during Q2 while a similar decline in natural gas prices trimmed another $400 million to $600 million from its non-GAAP earnings.

