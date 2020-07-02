Energy Sector Update for 07/02/2020: EQT,APA,XOM

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 43 cents to $40.25 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 58 cents to $42.61 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $1.72 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.5% gain.

In company news, EQT (EQT) rose 9% after a Credit Suisse upgrade of the oil and natural gas producer to outperform and a $3 increase in the price target on the company's shares to $16 apiece, saying the stock still was trading "at a wider than normal valuation discount" despite the recent recovery in commodity prices.

Apache (APA) was 3.8% higher after StreetInsider, citing a source, Thursday said the energy company has approached UK-based Premier Oil about a potential acquisition.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) climbed 1.7%. The company is expecting its upstream segment to earn about $1.2 billion during the three months ended June 30, excluding certain items.

