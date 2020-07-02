Energy Sector Update for 07/02/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move, EIA/Commerzbank/ANZ Research reports from the first paragraph.)

Crude rose on Friday with a strong June US employment report seen boding well for oil demand, which analysts at Commerzbank and ANZ Research said could be at risk due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose 1.7% to $40.50 intraday and its international benchmark, Brent, was up 2.5% to $43.07. WTI futures have more or less remained in the $35 to $40 range over the past five weeks as coronavirus cases jumped recently in the US, parts of Germany, and China. In April, both grades traded below $20.

The US added 4.8 million jobs in June, versus the consensus on Econoday of an increase of 3 million, boosting expectations of a strong economic recovery from the pandemic. The unemployment rate fell to 11.1% from 13.3% in May, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, ahead of the Street's view for 12.4%.

The strong June employment data was, however, undermined by reports of a one-day surge in COVID-19 infections of more than 10,000 in Florida. On Wednesday, more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the US, marking a new record, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

At least 19 states in some stage of reopening have now paused or rolled back plans to prevent the infection from spreading.

Citing an Energy Information Administration report on Wednesday, Commerzbank said the US gasoline stocks unexpectedly increased by 1.2 million barrels over the past week as gasoline demand stagnated below 8.6 million barrels per day, leaving it 10% to 15% behind the level seen in recent years.

"This raises the risk of a slowdown in the recovery in demand [for crude oil] in the coming weeks," ANZ's Senior Commodity Strategist Daniel Hynes and Commodity Strategist Soni Kumari said in a report on Thursday. "US drivers consume nearly 10% of world crude oil demand and July is the peak demand period for gasoline."

Diesel and gasoline account for almost half of global crude oil demand, which in 2019 stood at 42 million barrels per day, according to ANZ. It plunged to 25 million barrels per day at the peak of the global health crisis.

Commerzbank's Head of Commodity Research Eugen Weinberg said the 7.2 million-barrel weekly drop in US crude inventories reported by the EIA on Wednesday was probably because of a sharp decline in imports, which last week fell to sub 6 million barrels per day.

"Positive and negative factors are currently balanced on the oil market, leaving oil prices hovering at around the $40 per barrel mark," Weinberg said in the report. "We envisage more of downside risk at present because demand is not recovering quite as dynamically as had been hoped, and non-OPEC production is now also likely to increase."

Data compiled by Baker Hughes (BKR) showed the US oil rig count slipped by three to 185 during the week that ended July 2, declining for the 16th straight week to its lowest level since June 2009. The combined oil and gas rig count for the US, which stood at 793 on March 6, dropped by two to 263 last week as gas rigs rose by one to 76.

In Canada, the oil rig count rose by two to six, and the gas count climbed by three to 12 during the period under review. As a result, the aggregate count for North America increased by three to 281, compared with 1,083 a year earlier.

