Energy Sector Update for 07/02/2020: ^SPX, ^IXIC, ^DJI, ^FTSE, ^DAX, AAPL, BKR

Crude oil is seeing a build-up of downside risks as a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the recent boost to demand, according to ANZ Research.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose 1.1% to $40.27 intraday and its international benchmark, Brent, was up 1.2% to $42.53. WTI futures have more or less remained in the $35 to $40 range over the past five weeks that have coincided with the resurgence of the coronavirus in the US, parts of Germany, and China. In April, both grades traded below $20.

China reported the biggest improvement after its shutdown ended, with road congestion returning to pre-pandemic levels by May, Senior Commodity Strategist Daniel Hynes and Commodity Strategist Soni Kumari said in a report on Thursday. Gasoline supplies by refineries in the US -- down by half to 5 million barrels per day at the peak of shutdowns -- also rebounded to 8.5 million barrels per day as states gradually reopened.

Diesel and gasoline account for almost half of global crude oil demand, which in 2019 stood at 42 million barrels per day. It plunged to 25 million barrels per day at the peak of the global health crisis.

More than 50,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the US on Wednesday, marking a new record, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. New US cases have risen by 80% in the past 2 weeks. At least 19 states progressing through reopening have now paused or rolled back plans.

"This raises the risk of a slowdown in the recovery in demand [for crude oil] in the coming weeks," ANZ's Hynes and Kumari said. "US drivers consume nearly 10% of world crude oil demand and July is the peak demand period for gasoline."

Citing Apple's (AAPL) mobility data, the report found a distinct rolling over of driving intentions in Houston. Demand recovery in states such as Florida and California seems to have plateaued in recent weeks, it said.

Back to pre-pandemic levels in late April, traffic congestion in Beijing began falling once again after authorities banned travel following the second wave of COVID-19 cases that saw health officials shut schools and lift the emergency response to Level 2.

Inventories, in the meantime, are still building, with stockpiles hitting 3.35 billion barrels in June in 37 member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Despite the easing of travel restrictions in the US in May and June, crude oil inventories have continued to make new records, according to data compiled by Energy Information Administration.

Refinery margins also remain weak despite having recovered from below $3 per barrel to above $7 per barrel in early June as that's still almost 50% below this time last year. "With signs of faltering demand, we see little upside in oil prices in the short term," the analysts said. "In fact, the downside risks in the oil market are building."

