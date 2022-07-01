Energy
Energy Sector Update for 07/01/2022: BORR, LFG, NFG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up almost 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 5% higher.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 2.7% at $108.63 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The front-month global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 2.5% to $111.71 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 8.3% higher at $5.872 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Borr Drilling (BORR) said it has made "significant progress" in talks with creditors to refinance and extend 2023 maturities. Borr Drilling was retreating by more than 14% recently.

Archaea Energy (LFG) was nearly 2% lower after saying it has amended its revolving credit and term loan agreement to boost the total commitments by roughly $630 million to $1.1 billion.

National Fuel Gas' (NFG) exploration-and-production unit Seneca Resources said it sold its California properties to Sentinel Peak Resources California for roughly $241 million in net proceeds. National Fuel Gas' shares were recently inactive.

