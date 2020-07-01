Energy Sector Update for 07/01/2020: ROSE, E, OXY, USO, UNG, XLE

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was up 0.4% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.78% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 4%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.54 at $39.81 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.52 to $41.79 per barrel and natural gas futures were 7 cents lower at $1.68 per 1 million BTU.

Rosehill Resources (ROSE) was down by more than 40% after it announced a restructuring support agreement with the lenders under its revolving first lien credit facility, holders of the company's second-lien notes and Series B preferred stock, and Tema Oil and Gas Co. The restructuring deal contemplates that Rosehill will file voluntary cases under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on or before July 15.

Eni (E) was down over 2% even after saying the first exploration well drilled in the North El Hammad license, on the prospect called Bashrush in the Egyptian waters of the Nile Delta, discovered a single 152-meter thick gas column.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is up 0.6% after giving the state of Wyoming more time to bid on the land and minerals it is selling in Wyoming and Colorado, extending the deadline from July 1 to July 8, Reuters reported.

