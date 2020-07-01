Energy Sector Update for 07/01/2020: PBR,NOG,FTI,GEVO

Energy stocks continued to lose ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.8% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 55 cents higher at $39.82 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration Wednesday said US supplies fell by 7.2 million barrels during the seven days ended June 26, exceeding forecasts of industry experts polled by S&P Global Platts expecting a 2.7 million-barrel drop. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also rose 80 cents to $42.07 per barrel while natural gas futures fell 8 cents lower to $1.67 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Petrobras (PBR) rose 2.2% after CEO Roberto Castello Branco reportedly said about 22% of its global workforce has agreed to voluntary buyouts by a June 30 deadline at the Brazilian energy major. Roughly 2,000 employees have already stepped now since the start of the year while most of the other 8,000 workers agreeing to deals were expected to leave by Dec. 31, Castello Branco said in a Teletrader report cited by Reuters.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) also climbed over 6% on Wednesday after a SunTrust upgrade of the energy producer to buy from hold previously.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) was 1.5% higher in late trade, giving back most of an 8% gain that followed the UK oilfield-services company late Tuesday saying it has closed on an EUR150 million private placement of new 4.5% notes maturing in June 2025. It was expecting to use the net proceeds to repay a portion of its shorter-term debt.

Gevo (GEVO) tumbled nearly 42% after the biofuels company priced an upsized $18 million public offering of 30 million common shares at 60 cents apiece, or 24.5% under Tuesday's closing price. Investors also received five-year warrants to buy up to 30 million additional shares exercisable to 60 cents each. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, it said.

