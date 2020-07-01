Energy Sector Update for 07/01/2020: GEVO,FTI,NOG

Energy stocks were turned solidly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 49 cents to $39.76 per barrel after a government report showed domestic inventories fell by 7.2 million barrels during the seven days ended June 26, exceeding forecasts for a 710,000-barrel drop. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing 71 cents to $41.98 per barrel while natural gas futures were 6 cents lower at $1.69 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.2% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 3.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was sinking 2.1%.

In company news, Gevo (GEVO) tumbled over 37% after the biofuels company priced an upsized $18 million public offering of 30 million common shares at 60 cents apiece, or 24.5% under Tuesday's closing price. Investors also received five-year warrants to buy up to 30 million additional shares exercisable to 60 cents each. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, it said.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) was fractionally higher after the UK oilfield-services company late Tuesday said it has closed on an EUR150 million private placement of new 4.5% notes maturing in June 2025. It was expecting to use the net proceeds to repay a portion of its shorter-term debt.

Among gainers, Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) climbed 7% on Wednesday after a SunTrust upgrade of the energy producer to buy from hold previously.

