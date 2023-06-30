News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 06/30/2023: SHEL, TPET, AQN

June 30, 2023 — 01:47 pm EDT

Energy stocks were higher Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.3% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.9% to $70.47 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.7% to $74.87 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.6% higher at $2.80 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Shell's (SHEL) head of renewable generation Thomas Brostrom is leaving the company, according to media reports. The move comes after Chief Executive Wael Sawan said earlier this month the company would move back to oil and gas production while cutting back investments in renewable energy. Shell shares were up 0.9%.

Trio Petroleum (TPET) shares rose 4.1% after the company said the production test of the South Salinas Project HV-1 discovery well in California will start the week of July 10.

Starboard Value has amassed a sizable stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) and is pushing the company to follow through with a previously announced strategic review of its renewable-energy division, the Wall Street Journal reported overnight Thursday. Algonquin was down 1.6%.

